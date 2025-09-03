Woofie’s Franchise Owner Satisfaction Survey

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // ASHBURN, VA – Woofie’s® today announced the results of a recent franchise owner satisfaction survey conducted by Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector. The results highlight Woofie’s performance across various categories.

Woofie’s achieved an overall Franchise Satisfaction Index (FSI) score of 76. This score reflects widespread franchise owner satisfaction on critical business points, including leadership, culture, support, and communication. Out of 329 participating franchise brands and feedback from over 31,000 franchise owners, Woofie’s ranks in the top tier of the 2025 Franchise Business Review benchmark.

Woofie’s highest performing categories were in community, culture and leadership – areas where the brand continues to intentionally invest in. The company’s commitment to transparency, relationship-building, and franchise owner success has fostered a uniquely supportive franchise community where owners consistently lift each other up and share advice and best practices. Category highlights include:

Community & Culture

Supportive of Brand Score: 94

Supportive of Fellow Franchise Owners Score: 94

Programs/Events Participation Score: 93

Overall Franchisee Community Score: 92

Supportive of Management Score: 89

Leadership

Team Culture Encouragement Score: 92

Clear Vision Score: 89

Leadership Driving Company Forward Score: 87

Overall Leadership Score: 86

Franchisee Involvement in Decisions Score: 76

“I’m very proud of Woofie’s accomplishments and happy with the results of Franchise Business Review’s Franchisee Satisfaction Survey,” said Amy Addington, co-founder and brand president of Woofie’s. These results give us valuable insight into where we’re excelling and areas we can continue to evolve to better serve our franchise owners. Whether the improvements are big or small, we’re always looking to raise the bar, and appreciate all of the input our team has provided.”

Woofie’s franchise owners were surveyed on 30 benchmark questions on topics including leadership, culture, training and support, operations, and community. These survey results come at a milestone moment for Woofie’s, as the brand prepares to celebrate its 21st anniversary in September.

SOURCE Woofie’s®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.