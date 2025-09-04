Always Best Care Senior Services Opens Office in Fort Worth Metro

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, Texas — Always Best Care Senior Services is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Fort Worth, Texas. Owned and operated by Richard Soliz, this new agency will provide in-home care and senior living referral services to the aging population in the Fort Worth metro area and surrounding communities.

“Launching Always Best Care of Fort Worth gives me the opportunity to support the community I call home while providing services that truly make a difference,” said Richard Soliz. “I’ve seen firsthand the growing demand for senior care that families can trust. I’m looking forward to helping local families find comfort and confidence in the care their loved ones receive.”

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client’s particular physical or social needs. The services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

Richard Soliz brings more than 30 years of professional experience to his role with Always Best Care. A graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in engineering, he previously worked roles as an engineer, production superintendent and salesman in the energy sector. During his career, Soliz also volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program, where for five years he saw firsthand the positive impact of supporting seniors in need.

Inspired by that experience, Soliz chose to transition from the electric energy industry into senior care and join the Always Best Care network. He leverages his professional background, strong work ethic, and commitment to service to ensure seniors in Fort Worth receive the highest quality of care.

Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care, shared his excitement about the new Fort Worth office, “Richard brings an exceptional blend of leadership skills, community commitment, and compassion to this role. His dedication to serving others and deep roots in Fort Worth will make him a strong advocate for seniors and their families. We’re proud to welcome him to the Always Best Care family.”

