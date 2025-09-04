Chicken Salad Chick Sweetens Support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month With Return of “cookies for a Cure”

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA – Chicken Salad Chick today announced the return of its Cookies for a CURE promotion this September in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer. Chicken Salad Chick anticipates this year’s Cookies for a CURE promotion will generate the largest single-year donation in the campaign’s history.

Since 2017, the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation has donated more than $2 million to pediatric cancer research and fighting food insecurity in local communities. At the 2025 Chicken Salad Chick franchisee conference, the brand presented CURE Childhood Cancer with a $330,000 check, which included funds raised through its annual Giving Card program and the Cookies for a CURE promotion.

“Cookies for a CURE is one of the most meaningful initiatives we do, and the incredible support from our guests has inspired us to raise the bar,” said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “With restaurants in our network, we hope to make an even greater difference for the children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Our partnership with CURE remains a cornerstone of our mission to serve communities in the moments they need it most.”

The Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookie, a sweet tribute to the gold ribbon that symbolizes childhood cancer awareness, is topped with a natural lemon zest buttercream frosting. Proceeds from September cookie sales will go directly to CURE Childhood Cancer to fund vital research and patient support.

“Chicken Salad Chick’s commitment to children with cancer inspires us year after year,” said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer. “The Cookies for a CURE campaign not only raises vital funds for research and support, but also shows families that their communities are with them in this fight. We are profoundly grateful for the generosity that makes a real and lasting difference in the lives of children.”

Founded in 2014 by Kevin and Stacy Brown with Earlon and Betty McWhorter, the CSC Foundation focuses on two core missions: fighting cancer and feeding the hungry. Through programs like Cookies for a CURE, the Foundation fosters a culture of giving that extends across the entire Chicken Salad Chick family.

