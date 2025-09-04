Colts’ Linebacker Zaire Franklin Brings Rita’s to Indiana, Expanding Legacy Beyond the NFL

From the field to franchise ownership, Franklin and his mentor open doors for community growth and future leaders

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // INDIANAPOLIS – Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is welcoming a new addition to its franchise family, and he’s no stranger to teamwork or impact. Zaire Franklin, veteran linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, has opened his first Rita’s location in McCordsville, Indiana, alongside longtime mentor and coach, Eric Taylor.

This shop marks the first of three Rita’s locations committed by Franklin, who brings a finance background, entrepreneurial vision and deep community ties to the growing Indiana market. His franchise journey represents a modern take on ownership, where purpose and performance intersect.

“Growing up in Philly, Rita’s was always my favorite sweet treat, whether it was a reward after a tough practice, a way to cool off on a hot day or just a fun moment to share time with family,” said Franklin. “When I moved to Indy and couldn’t find one, it sparked an idea and set this whole venture in motion. To me, Rita’s more than just a dessert shop. It’s a chance to bring a piece of home to this community and build something that lasts.”

Franklin and Taylor’s partnership spans decades — from youth football fields in Philadelphia to their latest business endeavor — creating a foundation rooted in mentorship, shared values and forward-thinking strategy. Now entering his eighth NFL season, Franklin has also launched a nonprofit, served as an ambassador for women’s flag football and continues to advocate for youth empowerment across Indianapolis.

Franklin’s transition into franchising reflects Rita’s growing appeal to mission-driven leaders preparing for life beyond their primary career. From athletes to first-time business owners, Rita’s is helping expand the definition of franchise ownership by championing diverse backgrounds and community-first mindsets.

“I’ve known Zaire since he was nine years old,” said Taylor. “Watching him grow into the leader he is today — both on and off the field — has been incredible. This shop is just the next step in that journey.”

With a rotating lineup of over 95 Italian Ice flavors and signature treats like Gelatis, Blendinis and Frozen Custard, Rita’s offers an approachable, family-friendly format that’s resonating in new markets across the country. The McCordsville location has already drawn a strong turnout, as fans, families and neighbors gather to enjoy a taste of tradition with a modern twist.

This move showcases Rita’s momentum in franchise development, offering a clear example of how strategic ownership can spark both generational opportunity and neighborhood-level engagement. As Rita’s continues to grow, stories like Franklin’s are helping elevate trade visibility and inspire the next wave of prospective franchisees.

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. As the brand continues to grow, Rita’s is actively seeking passionate franchise owners who want to bring its beloved treats to more communities. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit ownaritas.com or call 1-800-677-7482.

