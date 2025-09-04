FBR Names Right at Home a 2025 Most Profitable Franchise

Right at Home Is One of Just 75 Franchises To Be Recognized for Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction Based on a Survey of Nearly 35,000 Franchise Owners

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // Omaha, NE – Right at Home® was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 75 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2025 report on the Most Profitable Franchises.

Founded in 1995, Right at Home is one of the largest and fastest-growing in-home senior care franchises. With over 750 locations, the brand has a history of innovation, stellar customer satisfaction rates, and award-winning services. Right at Home has positioned itself as an industry leader as the senior care sector is expected to grow by leaps and bounds, giving franchisees the chance to make a difference in their local communities by becoming the leaders of their own business­­. For more information on Right at Home, visit the “Our Advantage” page at https://rightathomefranchise.com/our-advantage/.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

Every year, Franchise Business Review surveys tens of thousands of franchisees to determine if they’re satisfied with owning their franchise. FBR asks them about the training they receive from the brand, marketing support, and overall company culture. The franchises appearing on the Most Profitable Franchises list are not only high performing financially, but they also score high on FBR’s benchmark for franchisee satisfaction. These award-winning franchises have 25% of their franchise owners reporting annual incomes of $150,000 or higher.

To identify the award-winning companies on the list of this year’s Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from nearly 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors include annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirement.

“Winning this award is a testament to the strength of our franchise network and the incredible track record of our owners. Their consistent commitment to excellence continues to set the standard in our industry, and we’re proud to celebrate their achievements,” said Jen Chaney, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development & Sales for Right at Home.

Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2025 Most Profitable Franchises.

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated, and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. Franchise opportunities range from $92,100 to $165,309. If you are interested in learning more or in owning a Right at Home franchise, please visit us at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm in the franchise sector, specializing in franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement. Since 2005, Franchise Business Review has helped more than 1,200 franchise brands drive better results. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

