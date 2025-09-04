iSmash Bringing High-Energy Entertainment to Katy

Popular Rage Room and Splatter Paint Concept Set to Open First Houston-Area Location Before the Holidays

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // KATY, Texas — iSmash, the fast-growing interactive entertainment brand known for its energetic Rage Rooms and vibrant Splatter Paint experiences, has announced plans to open its first Houston-area location in the charming family-friendly Katy suburb. Set to debut ahead of the holiday season, the new venue will be located adjacent to the Katy Mills Mall and across from Typhoon Texas Waterpark (620 Katy Fort Bend Rd Suite 330), a bustling hub of shopping, dining and entertainment.

Offering the community an exciting and unique entertainment option for residents, as well as community and business groups, iSmash in Katy will be a fully immersive way to blow off steam and have fun. Whether it’s smashing objects in a safe, controlled environment or unleashing creativity in colorful Splatter Paint sessions, the space is perfect for private events, celebrations, corporate team-building activities, birthdays, and group outings.

Mitesh Patel, a seasoned business owner with deep local roots in hospitality and retail, is the entrepreneur behind the Katy opening. Mitesh, alongside his family, has owned and operated several restaurants over the years and has built a reputation for creating welcoming spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds. With these entrepreneurial skills under his belt, Patel is prepared to introduce this unparalleled entertainment space to communities within nearby Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties.

“Demand for the entertainment sector is booming, and iSmash offers something truly unique in the market,” said Patel. “From its streamlined business model to the sheer fun factor, I knew this was the right concept to bring to Katy. We’re creating an experience like no other that’s therapeutic, exciting, and perfect for making memories.”

Patel, who was born and raised in London before relocating to the United States and the Houston area, is passionate about community engagement. Over the years, his family’s restaurants have hosted charitable events and supported the community during natural disasters and power outages. He plans to bring that same community-driven spirit to iSmash Katy, with plans to join the local chamber of commerce and partner with nearby businesses and organizations.

“The Houston area is an ideal region for iSmash, and there’s no one we’d rather welcome onboard to introduce the concept to the area than Mitesh,” said Steven Shortino, founder and CEO of iSmash. “His strong background in hospitality, entrepreneurial drive, and connection to the local community make him the perfect partner to welcome into the franchise. Katy is a vibrant and growing market, and we’re looking forward to iSmash joining the entertainment scene.”

iSmash will feature multiple Splatter Paint and Rage Rooms, each designed for both individual guests and groups. Like all iSmash venues, this location will provide all equipment and materials needed for each activity. Plus, Special Smash Packages allow guests to tackle stress with their own Smash Boxes. Ages for the activities begin at three years old for Splatter Paint and eight years old for Rage Rooms.

For more information on the upcoming iSmash opening and to book sessions in Pleasanton, visit https://ismashusa.com/locations/tx-katy/. The location is currently offering 10 percent off first bookings and a chance to win a year of free Rage Room Smashing. Name and email address are required to enter on the location’s website.

About iSmash

Founded in 2018 by Steven Shortino at just 21 years old, iSmash began as a bold idea in Rochester, New York, inspired by a viral video and driven by a passion for creating unique, cathartic experiences. Originally coined “Smash Therapy,” Shortino pivoted to the recognizable, iSmash name and launched the first location to immediate success. The brand offers a dynamic mix of immersive experiences—including Rage Rooms, black light Splatter Painting, and Axe Throwing—designed to meet growing consumer demand for activities that prioritize experiences over possessions.

With several years of operational success behind it, iSmash has developed a proven business model known for low start-up costs, high gross margins, and strong unit economics. Franchisees benefit from a robust support system that includes a 40-hour training program, daily operational assistance, access to a national supply chain, and integrated marketing through the brand’s in-house digital agency. As the largest and most recognized Rage Room concept in the country, iSmash offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to tap into a high-growth segment with the backing of a trusted brand.

For more details on iSmash and to purchase a Package, visit https://ismashusa.com/. To learn more about the iSmash franchise opportunity, visit https://ismashfranchise.com/.

