Smalls Sliders® Set to Open First Can in El Paso, TX

Iconic Cheeseburger Slider Brand Expands Bold Flavor to West Texas

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // EL PASO, Texas – West Texas is about to get a whole lot more Smorange™ as Smalls Sliders hosts the Grand Opening Celebration of its first El Paso Can on September 9. Located at 12130 Montwood Dr., the newest Can from the rapidly growing cheeseburger slider concept has been preparing to serve up its craveable sliders since its Can Drop back in June.

The El Paso location is part of a multi-unit development agreement spearheaded by Tanweer Ahmed and Rehman Ahmed, seasoned franchise operators who collectively own more than 150 restaurants across top QSR brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. The entrepreneurial family business plans to introduce over 24 Smalls Sliders Cans in key markets, including Las Vegas, Tucson, and throughout West Texas.

“El Paso is such a vibrant city with a strong sense of community, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Ahmed. “We’re looking forward to serving our craveable sliders and bringing a splash of Smorange™ to West Texas. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long and lasting relationship with the people here.”

The celebration will feature a special donation to the El Paso Smalls Town Hero, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, honoring the organization’s tireless efforts to combat food insecurity in the community. Accepting the donation on behalf of the food bank will be Sonya Saunders, Interim Chief Development Officer, and Art Fierro, City Representative for District 6.

On-site operations in El Paso are led by Rosa Lopez and Jesse Herrera, who bring a localized perspective to Smalls Sliders, helping introduce the brand’s signature bold, cooked-to-order sliders to the locals.

Smalls Sliders has taken the nation by storm, and El Paso is next to join the Smaucy® revolution ignited by the brand’s fan-favorite menu. Specializing in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders—small in size, big in taste—Frequent Sliders know they’re getting a quality product at Smalls Sliders. The menu also features fries, shakes, queso, and Smalls Sliders signature Smauce®. Smalls isn’t just known for its iconic menu; it is also spotted from miles away thanks to its Smorange™ Can, uniquely made from shipping containers, featuring streamlined ordering through the walk-up window or drive-thru.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.com to learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Equipped with a streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window and unique modular buildout, the Atlanta-based brand is headed towards nationwide growth with locations opening across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and West Coast. These expansion plans are spearheaded by Smalls Sliders’ stacked leadership team, each bringing numerous decades of restaurant experience to the table. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

