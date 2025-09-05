Crunch Fitness Franchise Honors 9/11 First Responders with Stair Climb Remembrance

September 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA BAY, FL.: In observance of the 24th remembrance anniversary of September 11th, CR Fitness Holdings will once again host its annual 9/11 Stair Climb on Thursday, September 11th. This event serves as a powerful tribute to responders who bravely served on that tragic day in 2001 and those who continue to protect our people today.

Open to members, non-members, and first responders, the 9/11 Stair Climb is a tribute of honor and remembrance for local communities. Participants will take on 110 flights of stairs, or 2,071 steps in representation of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. After completing the climb, everyone is invited to sign their names and record their step contributions as a collective act of unity.

"September 11th is a day our nation will never forget,” said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. “Through our annual 9/11 Stair Climb, we come together as a Crunch community to pay tribute to the bravery and enduring commitment of all first responders."

As part of the lead-up to the event, Crunch Fitness team members will visit local fire stations to personally thank first responders for their unwavering dedication. During these visits, the team will deliver refreshments and tokens of appreciation as a heartfelt gesture honoring their selfless service. First responders are invited to participate in the 9/11 Stair Climb at any of the 86 CR Fitness locations across Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, now operates 86 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee - with plans to expand into Arizona.

As the nation marks the 24th anniversary of September 11th, Crunch Fitness remains steadfast in its commitment to honoring the memory of the heroes who answered the call that day and those who continue to exemplify courage and dedication as first responders.

