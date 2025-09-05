Right at Home Opens in Fremont, CA To Help More Seniors Continue To Live Independently at Home

September 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // FREMONT, Calif. – Right at Home Fremont is excited to announce its official opening in August 2025 to provide in-home care and assistance to community seniors and adults with disabilities.

“We know that more people want to age in their homes,” said Jimmy Wong, owner of Right at Home Fremont. “We are very proud to bring our expert level of care and support to the community to help more seniors and adults with disabilities live successfully exactly where they want to be—at home.”

After years in Silicon Valley with companies like eBay, Electronic Arts, PayPal, and Intuit, Wong knew he was ready for something more personal and more purposeful. As a member of the “sandwich generation,” he spent years juggling a demanding tech career while caring for aging parents and raising a young daughter. That firsthand experience opened his eyes to the emotional and logistical challenges families face when navigating senior care. Launching Right at Home in Fremont is his way of turning that lived experience into meaningful action. Driven by a deep passion for service and guided by Right at Home’s mission to improve the quality of life for those it serves, Wong is building a business rooted in empathy, purpose, and community. It allows him to show up every day not just as a business owner, but as a caregiver, father, and neighbor.

Right at Home Fremont offers a range of in-home care services, including light housekeeping, medication reminders, transportation, personal hygiene assistance, nursing services, hospice support, and situational care for adults with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic health conditions and disabilities. In-home care services can be provided for a few hours a week up to around-the-clock care. Free in-home care assessments allow the care team to get to know seniors and their families, along with the seniors’ health needs, daily routines, hobbies, and personalities, to form personalized care plans.

“Our clients are our neighbors and our friends,” said Wong. “We are honored to provide the level of care and support they need to live successfully in their homes, wherever that may be.”

About Right at Home of Fremont

The Fremont office of Right at Home proudly serves the communities of Fremont, Hayward, Union City, Newark, San Leandro, and San Lorenzo, CA. For more information, contact Right at Home of Fremont at https://www.rightathome.net/fremont-ca, (510) 648-3527, or by email at [email protected].

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at www.rightathome.net/blog.

