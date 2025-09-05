Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services builds a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Local residents, Michelle Sonia and Michael Salerno, are launching a new location to serve seniors in the Greater Boston area, bringing a unique model of care that fosters meaningful, peer-based relationships.

Michelle and Michael are transitioning from successful corporate careers to pursue their shared passion for service and community impact. Michelle brings 15 years of management consulting experience with a focus on healthcare strategy, including work with the VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. Michael brings two decades of leadership in banking, most recently as a senior vice president, and has served for over a decade as an elected official in their local community. Now, they're combining their expertise in business strategy and community engagement to meet a growing need for in-home senior care.

"The senior population is growing and while senior living communities are expanding, the in-home care space hasn't kept up," said Sonia. "That's where we felt we could help fill a gap."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Massachusetts with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching.

"We prioritize the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Michelle and Michael as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide in-home services to those in need throughout Massachusetts."

