Sip Fresh Appoints Allison Olszewski as Director of Marketing

September 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. – Sip Fresh announced today the appointment of Allison Olszewski as Director of Marketing.

Olszewski will spearhead the brand’s marketing strategy. With more than a decade of experience spanning global and regional brands, she brings a distinguished track record of delivering transformative growth through innovative campaigns, loyalty-building initiatives and effective digital strategies. Her leadership has consistently translated into multi-million-dollar revenue gains and enhanced customer lifetime value.

In her new role, Olszewski will work closely with Sip Fresh’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Arthofer, a highly respected retail industry visionary. With Olszweski’s appointment, Sip Fresh continues to fortify its leadership team.

“Allison is a strategic and results-oriented leader who understands how to inspire loyalty and connect meaningfully with consumers,” said Arthofer. “Her expertise in driving acquisition, retention and franchisee engagement makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”

