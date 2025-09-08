Four for Four: Wing It On! Doubles Down in Awards at National Buffalo Wing Fest, Places in Every Flavor Category Entered

Buffalo, N.Y. – September 5, 2025 – Wing It On! doubled down in award count this year, at the National Buffalo Wing Festival (“Wing Fest,”) an event that draws more than 60,000 fans and dozens of competitors to Buffalo, New York every Labor Day weekend.

For the first time in the Brand’s history, Wing It On! placed in every single blind-tested competition category it entered, bringing home two first-place trophies for “America’s Best Sauce” in Medium Traditional Buffalo and the Savory category with its bold new Garlic Parm-fredo. It also secured second place in BBQ and third in Hot, strengthening its reputation as a top champion on the ultimate proving ground for wing fans.

Adding to the action, professional eater James Webb claimed the title in the Wing It On! U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship – a high-stakes showdown where competitors went head-to-head devouring its Traditional Medium Buffalo wings. The event brought the same electric energy and national prestige that fans know from the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

“Wing Fest is the title fight of our industry,” said Matt Ensero, co-founder and brand president of Wing It On!. “Stepping into that ring and winning shows that even spirited underdogs like us, who pour our heart, soul and grit into our systems, recipes and people, can go toe-to-toe with the heavyweights.”

Wing It On! is redefining the buffalo wing experience with its ultimate trifecta: perfectly crispy wings, bold sauces and house-made dips. Its menu also features chicken sandwiches, tenders, wraps and craveworthy sides, crafted to deliver.

“Winning nearly twice as many awards at the most competitive event in the wing world speaks volumes about what we’re building,” added Sam Stanovich, SVP of franchise development. “For our fans, it’s a victory that validates the bold flavors they crave every day."

SOURCE Wing It On!

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.