Surcheros Celebrates Queso Day with FREE Queso

ALPHARETTA, GA, September 08, 2025 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Surcheros invites guests to celebrate National Queso Day on September 20. To mark the occasion, Rewards Members receive a FREE Regular Queso with the purchase of a Full-Size Entrée at participating locations.

"Queso is a defining part of the Surcheros experience, and our guests return back time and time again for this fan favorite," said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. "National Queso Day offers an opportunity to celebrate one of our most popular items while also welcoming new guests to experience what makes Surcheros unique."

Rewards members can enjoy Free Queso alongside freshly prepared grilled burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos or salads. Entrées are made to order and customized with premium meats, including grilled chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or steak (for an extra charge), plus an assortment of fresh toppings and sauces.

