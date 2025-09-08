SYNERGY HomeCare Opens Newest Location in Greater San Antonio

September 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest location in the Greater San Antonio area, SYNERGY HomeCare in New Braunfels.

The family-owned agency is led by Benito Pangelinan, a U.S. Army veteran and retired law enforcement officer who has dedicated his life to a career of service. Since retiring, Pangelinan actively volunteers at the Comal County Senior Center with the Meals on Wheels program, where he has developed deep personal connections with the local senior population. Pangelinan is eager to leverage those connections to open his own home care agency.

The agency will serve residents in New Braunfels proper as well as the communities of Kingsbury and Seguin with a wide range of non-medical in-home care options such as companion care, personal care, and respite care.

Pangelinan’s time spent working in the community allowed him to recognize the growing local need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Pangelinan grew up in a home defined by compassion and responsibility. His first caregiving experience dates back to when he was a teenager, when he helped his family care for his aunt, who was paralyzed from the neck down. Many years later, Pangelinan started a family of his own. During this process, Pangelinan continued to meet challenges with compassionate care. He later had to help his own gravely ill parents as they battled diabetes and dementia.

These experiences made him become deeply familiar with the emotional and physical challenges families face when caring for loved ones. Later in life, he continued to lean into his early caregiving background, spending time in the military, serving for three decades in law enforcement, and then volunteering in his community once his formal service was over. Pangelinan had always been passionate about caring for those who couldn’t fully take care of themselves, and now, he’s acting on that passion to begin the next chapter of his career.

“The decision to open this agency was inspired by the countless families I’ve met who simply want their loved ones to live safely and happily at home,” said Pangelinan. “Helping my aunt and my parents with their daily needs taught me patience, empathy, and what it truly means to help someone in need. Today, those lessons will now act as the foundation of what will define SYNERGY HomeCare in New Braunfels.”

Central Texas is experiencing rapid growth, particularly among seniors. In and around New Braunfels and Seguin, more than 34,000 residents are over age 65. With an aging population and a strong desire to age in the comfort of your own home, the need for dependable home care services continues to rise.

