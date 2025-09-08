Toastique September Grand Opening in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 8, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Toastique upcoming opening of its newest location in the East Cobb region of Georgia. Set to open on Saturday, Sept. 20, in Marietta, the store will welcome the community by rewarding the first 100 guests in line with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars that they can use during future visits ($10 initial minimum purchase required).

Toastique East Cobb will be managed by local residents and husband-and-wife team, Rex and Leslie Sheridan. After decades of working in the corporate world, the duo decided to take the leap into entrepreneurship and franchising. Already committed to living and eating healthy, Toastique offered a fresh and vibrant opportunity for the Sheridans, with a menu similar to the kinds of meals they already would eat in their own home.

"Over the years, we've become increasingly mindful about what we eat and how it affects our bodies, deepening our belief in the power of food as both fuel and a foundation for a healthier life," said Rex Sheridan. "Our vision for Toastique is to be more than just a place to grab a bite, we want to be a part of the community—creating connections while serving fresh and wholesome food and showing that quick and healthy can also mean delicious."

Located in a bustling area of the city, Toastique East Cobb will be immersed in the city's strong culture of wellness and healthy living, including neighboring fitness facilities and nutrition-forward grocers. Customers can stop in to enjoy menu items like Toastique's line of gourmet toasts, smoothies, bowls, cold-pressed juices, as well coffee and espresso. Additional giveaways will take place to celebrate the store's opening week including:

Sunday, Sept. 21: Free drip coffee with any purchase $10+

Monday, Sept. 22: $6 smoothies all day (16oz)

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Free coffee or espresso drink with any purchase

Wednesday, Sept. 24: $5 juice on tap with any purchase (12oz)

SOURCE Toastique

