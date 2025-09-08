Z PLUMBERZ Comes to the Carolinas with New Franchise Location

September 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA – Z PLUMBERZ is opening a new franchise location in Fort Mill, South Carolina. The plumbing company is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands.

The franchise location will open on September 15, and will be owned and operated by husband and wife team Jacob and Maggie Daoud. Jacob has an extensive background in management and sales, and is eager to apply his expertise in managing complex projects, building and leading high-performing teams, and driving process improvements to his new role. Maggie brings over 15 years of experience in corporate talent acquisition, and is excited to bring this experience to her role at Z PLUMBERZ while serving her local community. In their free time, the Daouds enjoy spending time with their two young children and two dogs.

“When Maggie and I started looking into potential business opportunities, we knew we wanted to choose a franchise that would support us as we open and eventually grow our business,” said Jacob Daoud, co-owner of Z PLUMBERZ of South Charlotte. “This, combined with their plumbing expertise and training program and business support, made our decision to franchise with Z PLUMBERZ fairly simple. As we begin providing plumbing services, we look forward to serving our local market, building relationships with homeowners and local businesses, and providing a service to the community.”

As a customer-first company, Z PLUMBERZ firmly believes in providing full transparency, offering upfront prices, and never taking plumbing shortcuts. Regardless of the type of plumbing issue and when it occurs, customers can call Z PLUMBERZ at their 24/7 in-house call center to get their service scheduled right away.

Since its founding in 2007, Z PLUMBERZ has remained dedicated to providing plumbing services with honesty, compassion, and enthusiasm. As a one-stop shop for customers’ plumbing installation and repair needs, Z PLUMBERZ offers same-day, licensed service. In addition to providing expert repairs that last, Z PLUMBERZ professionals prioritize keeping customers informed about the latest plumbing topics, services, and solutions. Z PLUMBERZ thoroughly explains each of their repairs and services so customers can make well-informed plumbing decisions. In doing so, Z PLUMBERZ strives to approach every service call with the same care and attention they would provide in their own homes.

