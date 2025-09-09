76 FENCE Makes Florida Debut in Central Orlando

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. – 76 FENCE is entering Florida for the first time with an expansion in Orlando. Regional developer and franchise owner Diego Sanchez will own and operate two initial territories in Orlando–Winter Park and DeLand–Port Orange.

“Bringing 76 FENCE to Florida is both personal and professional for me,” said Sanchez. “As a lifelong Floridian, I want to deliver high-quality fencing solutions while creating opportunities for local families and communities.”

A Miami native who recently relocated with his family, Sanchez brings more than 25 years of leadership and team-building experience to his role.

The Orlando–Winter Park and DeLand–Port Orange operations will offer residential, commercial, and HOA fencing services, with premium wood, vinyl, steel, aluminum, composite, and other options. Homeowners and businesses can expect free estimates, flexible financing options, professional installations, and exceptional communication throughout all steps of every project.

“Expanding into Florida is an exciting milestone for 76 FENCE, and Orlando is the ideal place to start,” said Ed Samane, chief executive officer of 76 FENCE. “Diego is not only a proven leader, but also someone who understands the importance of building strong teams and strong communities.”

Sanchez also plans to play an active role in the community, supporting high school athletics, working with local chambers of commerce, and participating in neighborhood events.

“We want to be more than a business,” said Sanchez. “We want to be part of the fabric of Central Florida, showing up for our neighbors and earning their trust one project at a time.”

