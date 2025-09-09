Applebee’s Brings Back National Cheeseburger Day Deal with $8.99 Burgers & Fries

Choose from three Handcrafted Burgers served with fries; available for Dine-in and To Go only on Sept. 18

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. – It’s back – for one day only! In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, Applebee’s® is bringing back its “classic burger deal” which includes one of three mouthwatering, Classic Handcrafted Burgers paired with fries for only $8.99.* Guests can celebrate one of the tastiest days of the year with Applebee’s Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, or the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, available for dine-in or online at Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app.

Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers include a juicy, all-beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Guests can enjoy the choice of a Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, or the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger – which includes two slices of American cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon – served with Classic Fries, each for only $8.99.

To celebrate on the go, guests ordering online or on the Applebee’s mobile app can simply select the ‘National Cheeseburger Day’ option from the online menu and order To Go or delivery on the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) or by visiting Applebees.com.

“Back by popular demand, our National Cheeseburger Day Deal delivers value, variety and flavor – all for the unbeatable price of $8.99,” said Michelle Chin, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “Available for both dine-in and To Go on September 18 only, don’t miss your chance to get in on the fun and enjoy any one of our three delicious Handcrafted Burgers and fries at your local Applebee’s!”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google)

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time at participating locations. Offer valid 9/18/25 only for Classic Burgers via dine-in, the Applebee’s website or mobile app only. Not valid on third party delivery sites. Tax and gratuity excluded. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant. Restrictions may apply.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s and its franchise operations together consisted of 1,514 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 15 countries outside the United States as of June 29, 2025. This number does not include 59 company-owned Applebee’s restaurants, one domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchen (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and seven Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

