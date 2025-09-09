Boise Resident Brings Break Coffee Co. To Treasure Valley

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOISE, Idaho – Break Coffee Co.has officially launched its Boise franchise under the leadership of Idaho native Tyler Blake.

Break Coffee Co. solves the problem of bad coffee and lost productivity on coffee runs by equipping workplaces and other venues with automated bean-to-cup espresso systems and its own 100% Arabica blends, paired with concierge-style weekly service. Teams get café-quality cappuccinos, lattes, and other specialty coffee drinks without upfront equipment purchases or single use waste.

“Boise has grown fast, but too many offices are still pouring from a pot or using pods,” said Blake, a veteran operator who has spent nearly a decade building customer-centric food-service ventures across the Treasure Valley. “We’re bringing café-level drinks with equipment and service that just work, clear pricing, no headaches, and coffee people are proud to serve.”

“Tyler’s hands-on operational experience and commitment to local hospitality make him an ideal partner” added JD DeYonker, CEO of Break Coffee Co. “We’re thrilled to welcome him and look forward to seeing Boise become a showcase market for our brand.”

“Break Coffee has revolutionized the ‘coffee-as-a-service’ experience that tracks to a company’s bottom line,” said Oakscale Franchise Partners’ President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Break Coffee brand.

As part of the 5-star Coffee Concierge service, Break Coffee machines are cleaned on a weekly basis by its trained staff.

Businesses are not forced into signing long-term contracts. Break Coffee Co. owns the coffee machines and only charges for the coffee consumed on a weekly basis—saving companies about one-third of the typical cost associated with similar services.

To let teams sample the service with no obligation, we offer a two-week trial that includes delivery and installation, coffee for the trial period, and pickup if you decide not to continue—at no cost.

SOURCE Break Coffee Co.

###

