Former Family Law Attorney Takes Ownership of Children’s Lighthouse in Cypress

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // CYPRESS, Texas – A new chapter is underway at Children’s Lighthouse Cypress, as the school is now under the ownership of Randy Travis, a former family law attorney who is turning his passion for child and family advocacy into a purpose.

“Child advocacy work has always held a special place in my heart,” said Travis. “Owning a Children’s Lighthouse allows me to channel that passion into something purposeful, creating a nurturing educational environment where children can build a strong foundation for the future. As a father, I’ve seen just how impactful the right resources and support can be in helping a child thrive both developmentally and academically.”

Travis brings a unique background to the early childhood education space. With a business and law degree, he began his career in child and family advocacy, which ignited a desire to support children and families more directly. After more than 20 years in veterinary pharmaceutical sales, Travis had the resources and experience to invest in a new chapter that aligned with his personal values and long-held aspirations alongside his wife, who works in human healthcare as a cardiovascular ultrasound technologist.

“Randy’s passion for children, combined with his leadership and business acumen, makes him an outstanding addition to our franchise family,” said Michael Brown, President of Children’s Lighthouse. “His deep-rooted background and heartfelt motivation are exactly what we look for in an early learning school owner, and we’re proud to support him as he embarks on this new journey.”

With the experience he already has and the support of existing staff and management at the Cypress school, Travis is committed to enhancing the school’s presence in the local community through events such as movie days, opportunities for parent involvement in the classroom, and potential future PTA development.

Children’s Lighthouse supports a love of learning, friendship, and community through its proprietary Lighthouse Pathways Approach to Learning®. This approach fosters character development and meets the individual needs of each child through three core programs:

Lighthouse BRIGHT® for ages 6 weeks to 24 months

Lighthouse CARES® for ages 2 to 5 years

Children’s Lighthouse xSTREAM Quest® for school-aged children, emphasizing science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math

Through engaging classroom activities and hands-on experiences, Children’s Lighthouse equips children with the skills and values needed to succeed in school and life.

SOURCE Children’s Lighthouse

###

