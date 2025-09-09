Industry Professionals Unite at 2025 Proforma Convention & Family Reunion

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma recently concluded its 2025 Convention and Family Reunion at the iconic Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

Centered around the theme “The Sound of Success,” the four-day event invited attendees to explore pathways to success while gaining insights from industry leaders, connecting with peers, and sharpening their skills through immersive education sessions. More than 30 specialized workshops and 150 Supplier Partner and Support Center booths offered attendees valuable tools, resources, and inspiration to fuel both personal and professional growth.

“This year’s Convention exceeded every expectation,” said John Keith, Distributor Owner of Proforma SYNQ and newly elected OAC President. “The knowledge shared, the new relationships formed, and the genuine sense of camaraderie made this an unforgettable experience. It’s clear that Proforma isn’t just a business–it’s a community that lifts each other higher.”

A highlight of the event was the Annual Awards Celebration, which honored top-performing Distributor Owners, Sales Professionals, and Supplier Partners for their exceptional achievements, leadership, and contributions to the Network.

“Over the last forty years, I’ve worked in a variety of industries—from aerospace to manufacturing to food and beverage—and I’ve never attended an event of this caliber,” said Tim Nale, Chief Brand Officer at Proforma, reflecting on his first Proforma Convention and Family Reunion. “What stood out to me is how much Proforma cares about helping its Distributor Owners succeed while furthering the print and promotional products industry. The record-breaking turnout and high level of engagement this year speak volumes about the value of the content, programming, and networking opportunities offered.”

In true Music City spirit, attendees were treated to a special Supplier Appreciation Social at Odie’s, complete with refreshments, networking opportunities, and an exciting live event: Perfect Pitch. The celebration of music and success carried through to Proforma’s Annual Service project, where volunteers assembled welcome kits for 400 students at the W.O. Smith Nashville School of Music—a nonprofit providing music education to underserved youth.

“There’s a unique energy when our community comes together, one rooted in shared purpose, generosity, and vision,” said Evan Gall, Vice President of eCommerce at Proforma. “Whether through business, education, or service, the Proforma Convention and Family Reunion continues to be a catalyst for meaningful impact not only across our Network, but the entire print and promotional products industry.”

