Massage Envy Debuts Five New Results-Driven Nourishing Light Treatment Offerings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Massage Envy today announced the launch of five new Results-Driven Nourishing Light Treatment offerings as part of its expanded skin care portfolio and sustained dedication to skin care. Each service combines one of Massage Envy's five new Results-Driven Facials as the brand continues its commitment to whole body wellness.

The new services are now available at select Massage Envy franchised locations and include:

Age-Defying Nourishing Light Treatment: Features an Age-Defying Facial that smooths the appearance of fine lines, brightens dull complexions and hydrates and rejuvenates skin, paired with an LED light treatment that can help to address full face wrinkles and give your skin an overall firmer and more hydrated look.

Brightening Nourishing Light Treatment: Includes a Brightening Facial that revitalizes dull, dehydrated skin by exfoliating and hydrating skin to brighten its appearance, with the addition of an LED light treatment to help boost your natural glow and make skin appear more vibrant and energized.

Calming Nourishing Light Treatment: Combines a Calming Facial that soothes and refreshes sensitive skin with the soothing benefits of an LED light treatment to give your skin an overall refreshed look.

Clarifying Acne Nourishing Light Treatment: Consists of a Clarifying Acne Facial that addresses blemish-prone skin, minimizes sensitivity and irritation and refines the pores while soothing skin at any age, paired with an LED light treatment to help promote a glowing, healthy-looking complexion.

Tone-Balancing Nourishing Light Treatment: Incorporates a Tone-Balancing Facial and is designed to promote brighter and more even-looking skin, with the addition of an LED light treatment to help balance the appearance of skin tone and texture.

"These advanced skin care services make it easier for members and guests to address their unique skin concerns," said Nicole Pelishek, Vice President of Innovation at Massage Envy Franchising. "Backed by consistency and empathy with trusted estheticians, the brand's portfolio of Results-Driven offerings helps deliver the ultimate results for the modern skin care consumer."

The LightStim® Anti-Aging ProPanel LED light and the cooling globe enhancements offer a sensory experience and serve as a testament to the brand's dedication to providing advanced skin care offerings that continue to help members and guests look and feel their best. The LED light addition uses a warm light and is targeted to each of the five offerings, while the cooling globes are chilled over ice and used to perform a face massage.

The Massage Envy brand continues to expand its services, giving individuals more ways to help address their needs with new options at participating franchised locations including:

Results-Driven Chemical Peels*: Four advanced skin care services aimed to address common skin care concerns using professional products from PCA SKIN and include Age-Defying, Clarifying Acne, Tone-Balancing and Brightening offerings.

Results-Driven Facials*: A collection of five facial offerings that target common skin care concerns, with options including Age-Defying, Clarifying Acne, Tone-Balancing, Brightening and Calming.

Zero Downtime Peel: Rejuvenates skin for a radiant, healthy-looking glow with no expected visible peeling or redness, so no specialized post-peel care is required.

Exclusive collaboration with Persimmon.life: A premium injectable treatment option that uses SmartTox®, also known as XEOMIN® and IncobotulinumtoxinA or Neurotoxin, to smooth upper facial lines, including frown lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, and is only available in select franchised locations in California, Arizona and Texas by appointment only.

* "Individual results may vary based on user, skin care regimen, and services provided at participating franchised locations."

SOURCE Massage Envy

