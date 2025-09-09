Metal Supermarkets Welcomes Ryan Pryznyk as President and CEO

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // | Toronto, ON – Metal Supermarkets today announced the appointment of Ryan Pryznyk as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition to his new role, Pryznyk will also serve on the Board of Directors.

Pryznyk brings over 17 years of senior executive experience with organizations spanning a variety of B2B industries as well as extensive experience in the franchise sector. His previous roles include President at BearCom Canada, a wireless voice, video and data solutions provider, and Chief Operating Officer at 4Refuel, a North American leader in mobile on-site refueling. Throughout his career, Pryznyk has demonstrated an outstanding track record of strategic problem solving and multinational leadership experience to drive business growth and innovation.

“I am honored to join Metal Supermarkets and help drive the company forward as it celebrates 40 years of success and growth,” said Pryznyk. "I look forward to working with the senior management team, the Board and franchisees to expand its foundation and drive growth.”

Pryznyk succeeds Stephen Schober, who has retired after 19 years of leading the company. Schober remains as a director and shareholder.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Pryznyk as President and CEO,” said Stephen Schober. “This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Metal Supermarkets. The Board was impressed by Ryan's industrial expertise, leadership and commitment to customer service excellence in the franchise and B2B sectors and believe he is an excellent fit for Metal Supermarkets.”

“The Board and team at Metal Supermarkets thanks Stephen for his service,” said Andrew Arminen, Chief Operations and Development Officer at Metal Supermarkets. “We extend our deep appreciation for his significant contributions to Metal Supermarkets.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Metal Supermarkets is known as the convenience stores for metal, providing solutions to customer's metal needs in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories. With a diverse product base and no-minimum order quantity, Metal Supermarkets has earned long-lasting relationships with customers by delivering a world-class customer service experience and over 8,000 types, shapes and grades of metal, cut to customer's exact specifications and ready fast.

