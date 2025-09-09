Native Grill & Wings Suits Up for Football Season with Winning Menu

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Native Grill & Wings is giving fans a reason to celebrate every win, both on and off the field with a stacked lineup of game-day food and specials starting today through Feb. 8 at participating locations.

Fans can get in the zone with an A-list roster of menu selections, including:

Build Your Own Appetizer Combo – Dig into a half-size of two (for $7.50) or three (for $10.00) of the chain’s fan-favorite apps, including Fries, Curly Fries, Tots, Zucchini, Onion Rings, Potato Skins and Mozzarella Sticks.

Strawberry Hot Wing Sauce – A staff creation so delicious it couldn’t stay a secret, this tantalizing fusion of hot and sweet is now a menu must-have, available on bone-in wings, boneless wings and strippers.

Buffalo Chicken Dip – Dip into a rich blend of Native Hot Wing Sauce, cream cheese, ranch, house seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles and green onions with pretzel sticks and celery.

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks – Snack on Jumbo soft pretzel sticks paired with house made mustard sauce and beer cheese dip.

Western Bacon Cheeseburger – Bite into a juicy burger loaded with bacon, lettuce, cheddar, honey BBQ, finished with a garlic spread and served with onion strings or the chain’s signature seasoned fries.

Chocolate Stuffed Churro Bites – Win or lose, end on a high note with Chocolate Stuffed Churro Bites, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla ice cream.

Guests can score the limited-time menu and also enjoy a game-changing deal all season long: the Family Bundle, featuring family-size fries, 15 traditional wings (can also choose one-pound strippers or one-pound boneless wings) with up to two sauce flavors, and a 14-inch Cheese Pizza, all for $27. Drink specials include a Bud Light Draft for $4.00 and Dos Equis Lager for $5.00, as well as the Cactus Blossom Cocktail for $7.50, made with Western Son Prickly Pear Vodka, simple syrup, grenadine, ginger beer, lime and jalapeño.

Every Sunday through football season, Native will also be featuring the Native Mary for $5.50, which can be enjoyed traditional or spicy, made with Western Son Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, a house blend of seasoning & spices and garnished with a stuffed olive, lime, lemon, celery and a salt rim. Or, opt for the Game Day Punch for $5.50; Western Son Peach & Raspberry Vodka mixed with orange and pineapple juice, champagne and topped with an orange slice.

“Game days are never complete without great food, and that’s where Native comes into play,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Native Grill & Wings. “Our seasonal football menu, paired with exclusive offers, gives our fans everything they need to fuel their game-day celebrations all season long.”

