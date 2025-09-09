New National Teddy Bear Day Survey Finds 92% Still Have Their Childhood Stuffed Animal

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 8, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- In celebration of National Teddy Bear Day on September 9, Build-A-Bear Workshop is offering a one-day "2-for-$25 Lil' Cub" promotion while sharing insights gathered directly from fans in a new survey.

Over 3,500 survey participants shared that, despite today's increasingly tech-focused world, teddy bears remain a source of comfort, connection, and lasting memories – even as we grow older. The votes were cast through polls on Build-A-Bear's Instagram channel.

Nearly 100% of respondents believe teddy bears are for all ages, not just kids, and an overwhelming 92% still own their favorite childhood stuffed animal. Plus, a remarkable 67% said their furry friend has helped shape not just their mood, but also their life plans. Perhaps even more telling, a playful 86% admitted their teddy bear knows more of their secrets than their therapist (wink, wink)!

"What stands out in these responses is how universal and lasting the love for a teddy bear truly is. Across generations and life experiences, childhood furry friends continue to hold deep meaning well into adulthood," said Kim Utlaut, Chief Brand Officer, Build-A-Bear. "Making special memories that lead to enduring connections is at the heart of what we do, and National Teddy Bear Day is the perfect moment to celebrate and share the feeling that only a furry friend can provide."

To mark the day, Build-A-Bear is giving fans the chance to share the love with a special offer of two Lil' Cubs for just $25 on September 9, available both in-store and online. Whether for a best friend, sibling, partner, or yourself, the offer makes it easier than ever to add a little more heart to life. Because if your teddy bear knows your secrets and helps plan your future…shouldn't everyone have one?

