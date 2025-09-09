New Owner of PostalAnnex in San Angelo, Texas Seeks to Connect with His Community, and Provide Support Through Shipping, Office Services and More

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Annex Brands, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in San Angelo, TX to new owner, Martin Kastler, Jr. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex.

This PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I've owned a construction company for years, but 95 percent of customers are commercial businesses and I don't get to work with them face-to-face," said Martin. "Now, I get to serve customers face-to-face while also serving my community. I'm also looking forward to being active in my community by sponsoring a little league team and joining the chamber of commerce," he said.

"We're thrilled to welcome Martin as the new owner of this PostalAnnex and we're excited to see this location continue its tradition of community service," said Patrick Edd, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands. "Our franchisees do more than run businesses—they become partners in the communities they call home. We can't wait to see how Martin will make a difference."

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.

