SYNERGY HomeCare Adds to Its Tampa Bay Network With Latest Seminole Opening

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced the opening of its newest franchise in the Tampa metropolitan area, SYNERGY HomeCare in Seminole.

The company is led by the sister-duo of Ashli West and Kenisha West-Mitchell. Together, the pair brings over 15 years of experience in healthcare administration, 25 years of experience in marketing and branding, and a lifetime of family caregiving to the residents of Florida’s Gulf coast.

Together, the sisters and their team of professional caregivers will provide a variety of non-medical in-home care services ranging from companion care, personal care, respite services and specialized support for individuals managing chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery.

West’s background in Florida’s healthcare industry allowed her to notice the growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Before joining forces in home care, West had spent the past 15 years of her career working in healthcare administration in both the public and private sectors. After obtaining her Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health from Rutgers University and a Master’s in Healthcare Administration from the University of Maryland, she joined the workforce and specialized in managed care contracting, credentialing and enrollment, and operational leadership. Her entire career has been dedicated to improving America’s complicated healthcare system, and she believes that opening a home care agency is the next step in executing that mission.

West-Mitchell’s 25-year career began after graduating from Montclair State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design and Marketing. She quickly put her degree to use working for some of the biggest names in the beauty industry, such as L’Oreal. Shortly after, she transitioned into the tech space, leading the brand governance team for Samsung Electronics America.

When West approached her sister asking her if she’d be interested in home care, the answer was an immediate “yes.” Together, the two had already become familiar with the industry after watching their own family members struggle with illnesses such as cancer, dementia, and Parkinson’s, without having the facilities to remain in their own homes.

“Home care is near and dear to our hearts, so if we can help provide the resources people need to remain independent in the comfort of their homes and with their loved ones, we’re always going to jump at that opportunity,” said West. “We’ll always do everything in our power to give people a better shot at recovery, longevity, and happiness. You can’t find a better purpose in life than that.”

Florida is often regarded as a hot spot for retirees, with the greater Seminole area being no exception. Approximately 51% of the area’s 49,000 residents are over the age of 65, and many often need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

“We have always been the daughters, grand-daughters, and nieces on the front lines advocating for our loved ones’ care,” said West-Mitchell. “We have a deeply personal understanding of what quality care means to clients and their families. Caregiving is a tremendous responsibility and one we do not take lightly.”

