SYNERGY HomeCare Opens New Office in Proctorville, Ohio

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced the opening of its newest location in Southern Ohio, SYNERGY HomeCare in Proctorville.

The agency is owned and operated by Chris Lowe, a U.S. Army Veteran, family caregiver, and devoted father of two. Lowe is also the owner of SYNERGY HomeCare in Barboursville, which sits just across the Ohio River from his new location.

The new office primarily serves families throughout Lawrence County and its surrounding areas. Lowe and his team of professional caregivers are able to provide a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

With the number of older adults in Ohio rapidly growing every day, Lowe believes that he can fill the role of providing Lawrence County residents with the reliable care close to home that they deserve. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Lowe’s path to home care was shaped by both professional and personal experience. After serving in Iraq, he returned home to pursue his education, earning a finance degree from Marshall University and an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Ohio University. Years later, he became the primary caregiver for his father, a retired Marine and Vietnam Veteran. Balancing work, parenting, and caregiving gave him a firsthand understanding of just how difficult it can be to find dependable, compassionate care close to home. This experience inspired Lowe to open his own SYNERGY HomeCare locations – first in Barboursville, West Virginia, and now in Proctorville.

“This is my wife’s hometown, and our family has deep roots here,” Lowe said. “Lawrence County has always been a place where neighbors look out for each other. I want SYNERGY HomeCare in Proctorville to reflect that same spirit—helping families care for their loved ones with dignity and respect.”

Lowe and his wife are active members of the community, raising their two children while volunteering as youth sports coaches and through their church, Beulah, where Lowe serves as an Elder and Treasurer. He has also worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Huntington, supporting fellow veterans—especially those facing difficult challenges such as homelessness.

“Our community is full of hardworking, family-oriented people who want to stay in the homes they’ve built their lives in,” Lowe said. “That’s what SYNERGY HomeCare is all about—giving families the peace of mind that their loved ones are cared for with dignity, respect, and compassion.”

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.