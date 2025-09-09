TOGO’S Announces Continued Leadership of Glenn Lunde as Chief Executive Officer

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Campbell, CALIFORNIA – TOGO'S Sandwiches has reaffirmed Glenn Lunde as its Chief Executive Officer. Lunde’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the brand and he will continue driving the company’s growth and strategic direction. He will collaborate closely with the leadership team and franchise partners to ensure TOGO’S remains aligned with evolving consumer preferences while staying true to its brand promise. Additional initiatives, such as new menu offerings and entry into new markets, will further underscore TOGO’S commitment to growth and guest satisfaction.

“TOGO’S is a brand I’m proud to serve, and I am honored to resume leading as we build on our strong foundation to meet the needs of our guests and franchise partners,” said Glenn Lunde, Chief Executive Officer of TOGO’S. “Our focus is on bringing fresh ideas to the table, from creative menu innovation to stronger digital engagement and smart growth strategies. Together, we’ll ensure TOGO’S stands out as a brand that delivers quality, value, and memorable experiences.”

During his tenure, Lunde has been vital to TOGO’S success. His leadership has enabled TOGO’S to adapt to changing market dynamics while maintaining its core values. Looking ahead, Lunde is committed to delivering meaningful value to guests, franchise partners, and stakeholders alike.

“The Board of Directors has full confidence in Glenn’s leadership as we continue to execute our long-term strategy,” said Steve Diverio of Southfield Mezzanine. “His steady vision and deep understanding of our brand make him the ideal person to guide TOGO’S through its next chapter.”

TOGO’S has upheld its dedication to delivering high-quality, fresh ingredients, and outstanding customer service. The brand remains committed to hand-mashing Hass avocados daily, using the freshest artisan breads, and offering premium and abundant portions. TOGO’S big, fresh, meaty, and delicious sandwiches set it apart from the rest.

