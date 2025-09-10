Chicken Salad Opening Second Restaurant in Albuquerque

September 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its second restaurant in New Mexico at Winrock Town Center in Albuquerque. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, September 23, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, September 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, September 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Specialty Meal and drink will receive a FREE Lime Green Insulated Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle.**

Thursday, September 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal and drink will receive a FREE Chick Meal on a future visit.***

Friday, September 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Red Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.****

Saturday, September 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal and drink get a Chick frisbee (perfect for pet parents enjoying our outdoor patio with their dogs), plus their choice of a doggie bandana or water bow.***

Chicken Salad Chick of Albuquerque – Winrock is owned and operated by Jennifer Sanchez and Keith Murray. Before opening her restaurants, Jennifer worked as a franchise business consultant at Chicken Salad Chick’s support center, where she helped franchise owners streamline their operations. Her experiences there inspired her to bring the brand to her hometown of Albuquerque. She and Keith eventually moved back to New Mexico to make that dream a reality, opening their first Chick back in April 2024, located near McMahon Boulevard. Since then, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with regular guests visiting from as far as Taos, Santa Fe, Grants, and Los Lunas.

“I’m thrilled to open our second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant at Winrock,” said Jennifer Sanchez, franchise owner, Chicken Salad Chick of Albuquerque – Winrock. “It’s been incredible to see how the community has embraced all that we have to offer. We’re proud of our amazing team, who show up every day to create memorable experiences and genuinely care about every guest who walks through our doors. Over the past year, so many of our guests have asked us to open closer to their neighborhoods, and Winrock is a more central spot in Albuquerque doing just that. We’re beyond grateful for this community – their support has made us feel like coming home was the best decision we’ve ever made. We can’t wait to keep bringing the Chick to you!”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

“We’re so proud to have one of our own, Jennifer Sanchez, leading the helm in New Mexico,” said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. “Winrock Town Center is the perfect location for us to introduce more guests to the Chick experience. With lots of great shops, activities and a beautiful park, it truly aligns with the community and family-focused atmosphere we aim to create. We’re excited to continue growing alongside Jennifer and become Albuquerque’s go-to spot for fresh, made-from-scratch meals.”

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Albuquerque – Winrock team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Albuquerque, the restaurant will be raising money for St. Felix Pantry, a non-profit organization providing over 1,000 meals a week for those with need throughout New Mexico for the last 30 years.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Specialty Meal and Drink. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

***Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase a Chick Meal and Drink. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

****Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase two Large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

