Club Pilates and Pure Barre Partner with Midi Health to Help Women Feel ‘Strong Through Every Stage’

September 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Club Pilates and Pure Barre are thrilled to announce their partnership with Midi Health to help their members feel ‘Strong Through Every Stage.’ Midi Health will provide members of the Xponential Fitness brands with education, resources, workshops, and events centered on hormone health, peri/menopause management, longevity, and aging well.

Running September 9, 2025, through February 28, 2026, the ‘Strong Through Every Stage’ campaign consists of educational content and experiential workshops with Midi clinicians in select Club Pilates and Pure Barre studios across the country, starting with the Bay Area, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis and Washington DC. Workshops will focus on science-backed solutions tailored to women’s midlife health needs, including hormone health, disease prevention, longevity, beauty, and sexual health.

“At Xponential, we recognize that healthy living and aging go far beyond the Reformer or the barre,” said Steve Pankowski, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Xponential Fitness. “We want to help our members be strong from the inside out, and that requires attention to hormonal health, menopause management, and more. There is no better partner to round out that holistic health experience for our members than Midi Health, with their insurance-covered care, expert clinicians, and 91% of patients reporting symptom improvement within 60 days of starting their programs.”

“At Midi, we believe that movement and medical care should go hand-in-hand, especially during midlife when women’s health needs change so dramatically,” said Joanna Strober, CEO and Co-founder of Midi Health. “This partnership allows us to meet women in the spaces where they already feel strong and supported, and give them access to the expert, personalized care they deserve. Together with Club Pilates and Pure Barre, we’re making it easier for women to get the information, treatment, and confidence they need to take charge of their health.”

