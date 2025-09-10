DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Named a Top 50 Most Innovative Franchise of 2025 by Franchise Business Review

September 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen was identified by Franchise Business Review in its 2025 report on the Most Innovative Franchises.

DreamMaker is a distinctive, full-service interior remodeling franchise dedicated to superior craftsmanship and ethical excellence. The company requires all franchise owners and their employees to adhere to its “Code of Values,” which emphasizes customer-first designs and remodeling efforts. “Our Code is not just something that hangs on the wall; it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles,” said Doug Dwyer, President and CSO.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based on franchisee satisfaction and performance.

To identify the companies on the 2025 list, FBR analyzed 18 months of data from more than 35,000 franchisees representing over 365 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand’s innovation and creativity, as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood to recommend it to others.

DreamMaker’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction in critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. DreamMaker’s survey data showed the following:

Franchisees believe that the franchisor acts with a high level of honesty and integrity

Franchisees agree that they enjoy being a part of the organization

Franchisees agree that they are likely to recommend this franchise to others

SOURCE DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

###

