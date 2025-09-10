Heights Wellness Retreat to Make Its Texas Debut with Secured Multi-Unit Agreement

September 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Heights Wellness Retreat announces a multi-unit agreement in Dallas that’s spearheaded by a local entrepreneurial duo. This marks a milestone for the brand as these locations will be the first Retreats in the Dallas market since the rebrand to Heights Wellness Retreat in October 2024. In addition to its core service offerings of massage and facials, Heights Wellness Retreat will offer several innovative therapies such as cryotherapy and infrared saunas.

Behind the Signed Agreement – The Rogers:

Husband-wife duo, Russell and Norelia Rogers, will be opening two Heights locations in Dallas to provide wellness services to an even larger segment of their community. The first Retreat is slated to open in Coppell and will be one of many businesses opening in Dallas’ newest development, The Sound at Cypress Waters.

Russell Rogers began his career serving in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years before transitioning into other federal positions. He holds an MBA from Texas Christian University and a secondary bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Norelia Rogers is a registered nurse, specializing in dialysis, who has always prioritized self-care for herself and her patients.

The duo previously invested in several real estate rental properties, but after COVID, they shifted their focus to franchising. When they discovered Heights Wellness Retreat, they knew it was the perfect business opportunity to match their lifestyle.

“We’re excited to bring Heights Wellness Retreat to the Dallas community and be part of a brand that truly prioritizes well-being,” said Norelia Rogers. “From the moment we discovered this franchise opportunity, we knew it aligned perfectly with our passion for self-care and our desire to help others live healthier, more balanced lives. The quality and innovation of the services and Retreats is truly unmatched.”

Massage therapy has served as the foundation of Massage Heights and will remain at the heart of Heights Wellness Retreat. Building on this, the brand continues to prioritize innovation by enhancing its service offerings with the introduction of wellness enhancements such as cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage suits, meditation, red light therapy, infrared sauna and halo salt therapy. These offerings provide consumers with a new level of convenience to achieve holistic wellness, creating personalized experiences that nurture the body, mind, and spirit.

“We are excited to celebrate the future of our brand with the Rogers as they open the first location in Texas since our brand’s evolution,” said Shane Evans, Founder and CEO of Heights Wellness Retreat. “Their passion for our brand and commitment to delivering impactful wellness experiences embody our vision of transformation and growth.”

