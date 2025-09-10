JETSET Pilates to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Luxury Studio Opening in Montclair-Verona

MONTCLAIR-VERONA, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- JETSET Pilates is proud to announce the opening of its newest studio in Montclair-Verona. JETSET Pilates Montclair-Verona will celebrate its grand opening on Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Guests will enjoy an exclusive look at the studio, live DJ, light bites and drinks, special gifts, and access to discounted Founding Memberships, available for a limited time.

The Montclair-Verona studio is owned by Zhana Gali, a passionate entrepreneur dedicated to bringing innovative wellness experiences to this amazing community. By introducing JETSET to Montclair-Verona, Gali aims to create a welcoming space in his local community that empowers individuals to strengthen both body and mind.

"I wanted to bring something to Montclair-Verona that inspires connection, growth, and confidence," said Gali. "JETSET's workout is not only transformative physically but also provides the kind of supportive, energetic environment people are craving. I'm thrilled to introduce this brand to the Montclair-Verona community and turn our new studio into a role model community business."

JETSET Pilates Montclair-Verona offers personalized, high-end 50-minute classes on custom reformers, combining strength training, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements set to DJ-curated music for transformative results. The studio's modern approach adapts to all experience levels, appealing to both new and seasoned Pilates enthusiasts alike.

"Gali's passion for creating meaningful community spaces makes her an ideal partner for JETSET," said Bertus Albertse, Chief Executive Officer and President of JETSET Pilates. "We're excited to see her lead our expansion into New Jersey and bring the JETSET experience to Montclair-Verona for the first time."

SOURCE JETSET Pilates

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.