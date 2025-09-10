Riko's Pizza Set to Open South Florida Flagship Restaurant in Miami

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Riko's Pizza announced today its plans to open a new, full-service restaurant and bar in Miami, Florida. Situated in the heart of the vibrant and artistic Wynwood community, Riko's Pizza of Miami will be located at Society Wynwood. Now under construction, this new corporate-owned restaurant is slated to open in Q2 2026 and will serve as Riko's South Florida flagship location going forward.

"Just hold on, Miami, Riko's is on its way to save you from the dull pizza options you have been forced to accept for far too long," said Rico Imbrogno, founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "We are ecstatic to bring our famous thin-crust bar pies and exciting brand to this marquee location in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, which has created a bustling center of culture, food, and nightlife. Riko's Pizza of Miami will offer residents and tourists alike a whole new pizza experience. Whether you're interested in a comfortable place for a family meal, a sports bar scene with the Canes, Dolphins, Heat, Panthers, Inter Miami, or the Marlins playing on our large screen TVs, your go-to pizza spot with friends, or somewhere new to host your next celebration—we will offer something for everyone. Miami represents a major new market and we are thrilled to start serving the 305."

Riko's has officially signed the lease for this location and immediately began the build-out process, with the goal of completing construction and opening doors by Q2 2026.

To celebrate the grand opening of its Wynwood restaurant, Riko's will host an event with remarks from local dignitaries, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, promotions, and more.

