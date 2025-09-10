Sammy’s Sliders Unveils New Menu with More Value and Fresh Flavors

September 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Starting September 10, Sammy’s Sliders is rolling out a completely revamped menu inspired by guest feedback. The chef-driven gourmet slider franchise is introducing three exciting meal combos, a variety of new menu items (including sliders, hot dogs, shakes, and sauces), and more value, delivering the flavors fans love in a fresh, easy-to-enjoy menu.

Guests can now enjoy three streamlined meal options, each including any slider (Burger, Chicken, or Deluxe) with a side of crinkle-cut fries or a salad, plus a 20oz fountain drink:

Meal 1 – 1 Slider at $7.99; 2 Sliders at $11.99; 3 Sliders at $14.99

Meal 2 – 1 Slider + 2 Chicken Tenders at $12.99

Meal 3 – 2 Sliders + 2 Chicken Tenders at $14.99

In addition to the new meal combos, the revamped menu introduces new items including:

Sliders

Sammy’s Melt (Burger Slider) – American cheese, 1000 island + grilled onions Smoke Show (Burger Slider) – Cheddar cheese sauce, grilled onions + bbq Nashville Hot (Chicken Slider) – Crispy chicken tender, Nashville hot sauce (NEW), coleslaw + pickles BBQ Bacon (Chicken Slider) – Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, bacon + bbq

Hot Dogs

Sammy’s Dog – Slaw, chili + Sammy’s Sauce All the Way – Mustard, slaw, chili + onion



Hand-Spun Ice Cream Shakes

Peanut Butter Fudge Nutella®



“We’ve always believed the best ideas come from listening to our guests,” said Sammy Gianopoulos, Co-Founder and Menu Curator. “This menu refresh is all about offering what our guests want, while still delivering the chef-driven quality they expect, and making it easier for new franchise locations to bring that same experience to more communities.”

Sammy’s invites guests to experience the new menu starting September 10 at all locations.

SOURCE Sammy’s Sliders

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.