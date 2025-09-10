Shipley Donuts Perks Up National Coffee Day With Launch of Caffeinated Donut

Beloved donut chain introduces first-ever cold brew donut, offers free treats at select locations

September 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON — Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, is launching its most innovative item yet in time for National Coffee Day: the Cold Brew Donut.

This first-of-its-kind treat combines the rich, bold flavor of cold brew coffee with Shipley’s signature fresh-made daily classic buttermilk cake donut, finished with its iconic glaze.

Available for two weeks only beginning Friday, Sept. 26, at participating locations, the Cold Brew Donut packs 56 milligrams of caffeine, about two-thirds the amount found in an 8-ounce cup of coffee, making it the perfect pick-me-up for donut lovers seeking their daily dose of happiness and energy.

“Cold brew has become a daily go-to drink for so many people, and for National Coffee Day, we wanted to create something special that combines bold coffee flavors with our fresh handmade donuts,” said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. “This isn't just a donut — it's a delicious energy boost that perfectly blends two morning essentials our guests already love.”

The Cold Brew Donut is available through Oct. 10, while supplies last, priced at $1.99 for one, $5 for three or $9.99 for six.

To celebrate National Coffee Day on Monday, Sept. 29, Shipley Donuts is treating its loyalty members to a free Cold Brew Donut or iconic Original Glazed with the purchase of any coffee at select locations. The one-day promotion is available in-store and online when scanning the Sweet Rewards loyalty app, while supplies last.

Guests can order online at www.shipleydonuts.com/locations for pickup or delivery and sign up for Sweet Rewards to access exclusive offers.

About Shipley Donuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 380 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

