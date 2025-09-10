SYNERGY HomeCare Expansion in Palm Beach

September 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest location based in South Florida, SYNERGY HomeCare in West Palm Beach.

The company is owned and operated by the Bertrand family, namely Frecks, Lisemene, and Sarah. Together, the three are leaving behind their previous successful careers in IT, accounting, and healthcare to extend their family-first caregiving philosophy to their greater community.

The company assists residents throughout all of Palm Beach, as well as Lake Park, Riviera Beach, and Singer Island with a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

The Bertrands frequently volunteer with the older members of their community, which is how they noticed the growing need for these services throughout Palm Beach, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Each of the Bertrands is familiar with balancing caregiver responsibilities on top of their everyday careers. Frecks was an IT Technician at a Fortune 500 company after graduating from Florida State University, Lisemene has worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for ten years, and Sarah was an accounting assistant in the automotive industry. Together, the Bertrands dedicated their free time to caring for not only their family members but also their older neighbors.

“We believe that our community is an extension of our family,” said Lisemene. “We’ve spent years extending a helping hand to the people we know that needed one, and now, we want to extend that same help to an even wider audience.”

Florida is famous for being a popular retirement destination with over four million residents over the age of 65, thanks to the Sunshine State’s ideal year-round climate and the high number of reputable nearby hospitals and healthcare providers. Many of these residents often need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

“We understand how important it is for an older person to be able to age comfortably from their own home, instead of in an unfamiliar environment,” said Frecks and Sarah. “Our time spent volunteering has proven to us that even a little bit of help with day-to-day tasks can have a massive overall impact on making someone’s life more joyful. As the owners of a homecare company, we aim to help as many people as possible experience that joy through warm, comfortable, and competent care.”

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.