Wetzel’s Pretzels Opens First South Carolina Location in Charleston

September 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLESTON – Wetzel’s Pretzels is expanding into South Carolina with a new food truck rolling through Charleston.

The new food truck will bring an abundance of flavor to Charleston, offering craveable snacks and refreshing drinks for the community to enjoy. Isaac Watlington, a Charleston resident since 2014, began his career in medical sales, where he worked for more than seventeen years before transitioning into hospitality. Over the past eight years, he has built his experience as a restaurant operator and is now enhancing his portfolio by becoming a first-time Wetzel’s Pretzels franchisee. Drawing on his operational expertise, Watlington aims to make the food truck a staple at community events throughout the metro area.

“Opening a Wetzel’s food truck is a significant step in my career, and I am thrilled to introduce the mouthwatering products that Wetzel’s Pretzels is known for to the Charleston community,” said Watlington. “Being able to bring the very first Wetzel’s location to South Carolina is truly meaningful to me, and I can’t wait to share this experience with the city I call home.”

“We’re pleased for Isaac to open his first Wetzel’s location with us as well as lead our South Carolina debut,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We can’t wait for the food truck to be a delicious pillar bringing our beloved pretzels to Charleston and the state of South Carolina, and we are confident the community will embrace Wetzel’s warmly.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.

SOURCE Wetzel’s Pretzels

###

