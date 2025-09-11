D1 Training Appoints Jeff Fish as Senior Director of Coaching

Hailing From a High-Profile Sports Background, Fish Joins Leadership Bench as D1 Redefines Athletic Training

September 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE – D1 Training, a leading fitness and enrichment concept that utilizes the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages, from youth athletes to fitness-minded adults, expands its bench of seasoned directors with the appointment of Jeff Fish as Senior Director of Coaching.

Fish brings over 30 years of experience working as a performance director and strength and conditioning coach with both professional teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and Phoenix Suns, and collegiate teams, including Clemson, Missouri and UNLV. Fish also has worked 15 NFL Scouting Combines and won a Super Bowl ring during his time in the NFL. Prior to his new role with D1 Training, Fish also worked in the private fitness sector as an owner, general manager, and head strength and speed coach.

“Having been familiar with D1 since 2020, I’m very excited to be stepping into this new role,” said Fish. “From working with college athletes to professional teams, I’ve gained an immense understanding for building training, recovery, and nutrition plans that work for each athlete. I understand that each athlete has unique needs and goals, and every experience needs to be tailored to them. My goal is to continue to redefine the bounds of athletic development for every athlete that walks through our doors.”

As Senior Director of Coaching, Fish will be creating a consistent coaching experience at each D1 facility. D1 Training continues to build out its business and training model, with the recent appointment of Clif Marshall as Senior Director of Coaching and Pro Training. The two roles work simultaneously to ensure that D1 is providing a top tier experience to top tier athletes at every location.

“Bringing Jeff onto the team takes our leadership bench to the next level,” said Will Bartholomew, Founder and CEO of D1 Training. “His innate knowledge for sports training is invaluable as we continue to grow our footprint as a brand. From our youth athletes to our seasoned professionals, we are committed to providing unmatched training to further athletic development, and we are confident Jeff will set a consistent standard across all facilities.”

D1 Training currently operates more than 155 facilities nationwide and continues to expand. The brand’s growth is fueled by increasing demand in scholastic training, as the competitive youth sports landscape creates greater need for facilities where young athletes can hone their skills. Combined with D1’s adult and personal training offerings, this creates an unmatched market opportunity.

All D1 locations offer three core training programs — Scholastic (Rookie, Developmental, Prep, and Overtime), Adult, and Pro — built on the brand’s five tenets of athletic-based training: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength, core and conditioning, and cool down. Beyond group training, members can access one-on-one coaching with world-class trainers.

In 2025, D1 Training surpassed a major milestone with more than 150 open locations, including 34 new openings this year alone. The brand also awarded 38 new territories year-to-date, driven by record-breaking sales, innovative partnerships, and a franchisee-first approach.

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training is positively impacting the lives of 30,000 athletes of all ages. With 150+ locations nationwide, and 200+ more franchises in various stages of development, D1 is one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1’s 5-Star Training System is trusted by top athletes because it trains the whole body: no fads, no shortcuts.

###

