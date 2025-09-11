O'Charley's Expands Happy Hour Menu to include Pit Stop Deals and $5 Appetizer

September 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE – O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar has added Pit Stop specials to its in-restaurant Happy Hour. Menu options include Chicken Tenders, made-to-order Smashburgers, and a selection of $5 appetizers.

O'Charley's Pit Stop Deals are available from 2–5 p.m. and 8 p.m.–close in-restaurant. Chicken Tenders or Smashburgers are served with fries and a Coke.

Pit Stop Deals:

O'Charley's Chicken Tenders, Fries and a Coke – Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustard Dressing and fries. 3 Tenders – $5.99 4 Tenders – $6.99 5 Tenders – $7.99



Smashburger, Fries and a Coke – Smash patty, American cheese, burger sauce, and pickles. Served with fries. ¼ lb. Smashburger – $8.99 ½ lb. Smashburger – $10.99



$5 appetizers are available on the Happy Hour menu from 2–5 p.m. Options include:

Spinach and Artichoke Dip – Blend of spinach, parmesan cheese and artichoke hearts served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Loaded Potato Skins – Cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream.

Crispy Pickle Chips – Deep-fried spicy pickle chips served with ranch dressing.

Chips

