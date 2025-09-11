Right at Home Earns 2025 Bronze Employee Satisfaction Award From Franchise Business Review

Celebrating a Culture of Care, Trust, and Teamwork To Improve the Lives of Those It Serves

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, a global leader in professional in-home care, has been awarded the 2025 Bronze Employee Satisfaction Award by Franchise Business Review (FBR). Right at Home has ranked among the top three both years it has participated in the program. This prestigious recognition celebrates franchise companies that demonstrate exceptional employee satisfaction and engagement, based on independent survey data.

With an outstanding 95% participation rate, Right at Home stood out in the Large Class (100+ employees) category, reflecting the strength of its culture and the deep commitment of its team members.

Founded in 1995, Right at Home provides personalized in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities, helping them live independently and comfortably in their own homes. With a mission rooted in compassion and trust, Right at Home is committed to improving the quality of life for those it serves—clients, families, and employees alike.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible culture we've built together at Right at Home," said Nikki Holles, Senior Vice President of People Strategy and Governance. "Caring for people is at the heart of everything we do, and that care must extend to those who show up every day to improve the lives of others, whether directly or indirectly. We're proud to celebrate this achievement as a team and remain committed to fostering a workplace where trust, compassion, and purpose thrive. This award belongs to every single one of our employees because they are the ones who truly make Right at Home a great place to work!"

The award is based on FBR's 2025 Franchising at WORK Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study, which surveyed more than 11,000 franchise employees across North America. Participants responded to questions covering job satisfaction, engagement, leadership, culture, and more.

"FBR's Employee Satisfaction Awards are the only recognition program in franchising that highlights companies committed to employee engagement, well-being, and positive workplace culture," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "This year's award winners have set themselves apart by fostering strong employee engagement, prioritizing well-being, and developing effective leaders and teams. We are proud to honor the 2025 winners for their ongoing dedication to creating an outstanding employee experience."

Right at Home continues to earn national recognition for its commitment to exceptional care, meaningful employment, and strong business performance. As an award-winning in-home care franchise, it has earned top honors in 2025, including:

Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider by Activated Insights

Great Place To Work by Activated Insights

Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review

Top Recession-Resistant Business by Franchise Business Review

Top Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine and Franchise Business Review

Top Franchise for Veterans (2024) by Franchise Business Review

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit http://www.rightathome.net.

