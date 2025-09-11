Smalls Sliders® Inks Latest Multi-Unit Deal in Kentucky and Tennessee

Innovative Cheeseburger Slider Brand Dropping Four Cans in Bowling Green, KY, and Clarksville and Henderson, TN

September 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, Ga. – Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand rapidly growing across the country, is continuing its nationwide expansion with its latest signed agreement and second in both Kentucky and Tennessee, alongside entrepreneur Matthew Robinson.

Robinson and Smalls are set to debut four new Cans across Bowling Green, KY, as well as Clarksville and Henderson, TN. A board-certified general surgeon with over 15 years of experience, Robinson is excited to join the fast-growing QSR brand as it accelerates expansion out of the Southeast. This latest agreement marks the brand’s second entrance into both Kentucky and Tennessee, following recent multi-unit deals in Lexington, KY, and Knoxville, TN.

“I was immediately drawn to the simplicity of the Smalls Sliders concept — craveable cheeseburger sliders and the brand’s eye-catching Cans—both offering a truly innovative approach to growth,” said Robinson. “The opportunity to get in early with a high-potential QSR brand really stood out to me, and I’m excited to help introduce Smalls to communities across both Kentucky and Tennessee once we open our first Can.”

Robinson is actively eyeing real estate across Bowling Green, KY, and throughout Clarksville and Henderson, TN, with the plans to open his first Can next year.

“Tennessee and Kentucky represent tremendous whitespace for Smalls, and we’re just getting started,” said Richard Leveille, VP of Franchising at Smalls Sliders. “Matt’s commitment to bringing something fresh to his community makes him a great fit for our growing concept, especially as we continue developing across the Midwest. With his leadership, we’re confident that Bowling Green, Clarksville, and Henderson will be strong footholds as we continue to scale across the region.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors.

