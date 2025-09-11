SYNERGY Homecare Opens Its First Columbia-Based Location

Father-of-Two Leaves the Manufacturing Industry Behind to Open New Caregiving Provider in South Carolina’s Capital

September 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. (September 11, 2025) – SYNERGY HomeCare has announced a new location in South Carolina’s Midlands: SYNERGY HomeCare in Columbia.

The company is owned and operated by Nolan Graham, a father of two and a 16-year manufacturing veteran who is now pursuing a second career by transitioning into home care.

Graham and his team of caregivers will assist residents of the Midlands, including the cities of Columbia, Irmo, and Lexington, with a range of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

Graham noted the growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

After graduating from Francis Marion University with a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Management, Graham spent his early professional career working for a Carolina-based manufacturing company. He oversaw much of the company’s daily operations as a manager before turning his attention toward home care.

Graham said he was drawn to the community service aspects of home care and sought work with day-to-day impact.

South Carolina’s capital has nearby medical providers that can complement the services offered by SYNERGY HomeCare in Columbia. While residents can rely on these facilities for more complex needs, many rely on at-home caregivers for assistance with cooking, shopping, running errands, light housekeeping, or walking. Some require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing, or using the toilet.

Graham said the office will identify each client’s needs and preferences and address them with a consistent, professional approach.

