Twin Peaks Strengthens Support for Veterans, Military, and First Responders with New Lunch Campaign

Restaurant Chain Furthers Support for Tunnel to Towers, adding to $530,000+ raised since 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Twin Peaks Restaurant continues its long-standing commitment to honoring U.S. military members, veterans, and first responders, having donated more than $530,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation since 2022. To further this support, from Sept. 11 through Nov. 11, Twin Peaks will donate a portion of lunch sales every Monday through Friday to the foundation.

Founded in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who gave his life during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports military members and first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. By partnering with the foundation, Twin Peaks helps advance its mission to provide mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and specially adapted smart homes for injured veterans and first responders.

“We’re proud to stand with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in honoring the bravery and sacrifice of our military and first responders,” said Kim Boerema, CEO of Twin Peaks. “Our partnership goes beyond campaigns. We’re building a community that supports these heroes and their families every day.”

In addition to its support of Tunnel to Towers, many Twin Peaks locations offer 20% food discounts every day to military veterans and first responders. Some locations also feature additional promotions, including Military Mondays with special offerings. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025, all veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free lunch from a select menu between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A valid military ID is required for these discounts and promotions.

For more information on Twin Peaks, visit www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNP) is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands. For more information, visit ir.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks operates 114 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Contact:

Betsy DeMik, Champion

(972) 930-9933

[email protected]

###

Media Contact:

Betsy DeMik

(972) 930-9933

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.