Another Broken Egg Cafe Debuts Fall Menu with Flavors Worth Savoring

Nation's Leading Breakfast, Brunch, and Lunch Restaurant Invites Guests to Cozy Up with New Chef-Driven Dishes and Seasonal Beverages

September 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO – Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning, elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant, welcomes guests to embrace the comfort of autumn with its inviting Fall Seasonal Menu launching August 26. Featuring four chef-driven brunch dishes and four handcrafted beverages, the limited-time lineup blends the warmth of Another Broken Egg Cafe’s signature Southern hospitality with seasonal ingredients that encourage guests to capture the essence of fall.

“Autumn is meant for savoring every moment. Our fall selections are inspired by the comfort, connection, and joy that define the season,” said Chef Joel Reynders, vice president of culinary and executive chef at the brand. “From wholesome Southern dishes to decadent pumpkin-spiced treats and cozy handcrafted beverages, each item is created to transform ordinary autumn mornings into extraordinary memories. We want our guests to gather, enjoy a delicious meal, and celebrate the season in a way that feels truly special.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe’s Fall Seasonal Menu will be available at participating restaurants starting August 26 and includes:

Louisiana Benedict : This Southern-inspired benedict features toasted garlic focaccia piled high with grilled andouille sausage and a savory shrimp saute. Topped with perfectly poached eggs, hollandaise, a Tabasco–red pepper coulis, and a crispy Cajun-dusted potato crisp, it’s served with a choice of creamy grits or seasoned potatoes.

: This Southern-inspired benedict features toasted garlic focaccia piled high with grilled andouille sausage and a savory shrimp saute. Topped with perfectly poached eggs, hollandaise, a Tabasco–red pepper coulis, and a crispy Cajun-dusted potato crisp, it’s served with a choice of creamy grits or seasoned potatoes. Pumpkin Crunch Waffle : In this fall favorite with a cozy twist, the classic Belgian waffle is baked with pumpkin and graham cracker crunch, then topped with spiced pumpkin cheesecake butter, drizzled with maple pumpkin syrup, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and a choice of bacon or sausage patties.

: In this fall favorite with a cozy twist, the classic Belgian waffle is baked with pumpkin and graham cracker crunch, then topped with spiced pumpkin cheesecake butter, drizzled with maple pumpkin syrup, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and a choice of bacon or sausage patties. Apple Fritter French Toast : Sweet and decadent, this dish of warm, French-toast style fritters is topped with fried apples, rich rum butter sauce, fresh blueberries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and a choice of bacon or sausage.

: Sweet and decadent, this dish of warm, French-toast style fritters is topped with fried apples, rich rum butter sauce, fresh blueberries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and a choice of bacon or sausage. Corned Beef & Brussels Hash: A hearty, flavorful hash featuring shaved corned beef, honey-roasted Brussels sprouts, country potatoes, roasted red onions and garlic, grape tomatoes, and melted Cheddar Jack cheese. Finished with lemon garlic aioli, sage leaves, and shaved parmesan, and served with two eggs any style.

Guests can also toast to the cozy season with these new beverage offerings:

Pumpkin Brunch Old Fashioned : Maker's Mark® Bourbon, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, pumpkin purée, bitters, coffee ice cube, cinnamon stick, and orange peel.

: Maker's Mark® Bourbon, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, pumpkin purée, bitters, coffee ice cube, cinnamon stick, and orange peel. Cranberry Pomegranate Fizz Mocktail : Iced tea, cranberry and pomegranate syrups, lime, and ginger beer garnished with rosemary and orange peel.

: Iced tea, cranberry and pomegranate syrups, lime, and ginger beer garnished with rosemary and orange peel. Maker’s Mark Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew : Maker's Mark® Bourbon, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, pumpkin-spiced cold brew, graham cracker milk, cream topping, caramel drizzle, graham crumbs, and cinnamon.

: Maker's Mark® Bourbon, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, pumpkin-spiced cold brew, graham cracker milk, cream topping, caramel drizzle, graham crumbs, and cinnamon. Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew: Pumpkin-spiced cold brew with graham cracker milk, cream topping, caramel drizzle, and graham crumbs.

In addition to the brand’s newest seasonal offerings, Another Broken Egg Cafe continues to serve Southern-inspired classics and contemporary brunch favorites in a warm, inviting atmosphere. With core menu items that hold broad fan appeal, including the Shrimp ‘N Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Huevos Rancheros, and Southern Chicken Sandwich, and a full bar featuring signature cocktails, mocktails, mimosas, and bloody marys, the cafes create a one-of-a-kind dining experience perfect for gathering, celebrating, and savoring the season.

To learn more about Another Broken Egg Cafe, visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC (Another Broken Egg Cafe®) is an elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant that celebrates everyday moments with an award-winning, chef-driven menu featuring Southern-inspired flavors and handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. The brand offers a wide variety of innovative twists on classic dishes with something for every guest, including gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and kid-friendly options. With a passion for exceptional food and hospitality demonstrated through its high-quality ingredients and inspired service, Another Broken Egg Cafe is one of the fastest-growing, daytime-only franchised concepts, operating more than 100 locations in 17 states with nearly 100 more in development nationwide. With nearly 300 years of experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was featured in Entrepreneur’s 2025 “Franchise 500” list as well as Franchise Times’ “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” lists in 2024. The brand is well-positioned for expansive growth, delivering spirited connections and culinary innovation to more communities across the country, following the implementation of several new full bar and culinary initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and increase profits for individual cafes.

