Conserva Irrigation Ranks in Inc. 5000 List as Founder Russ Jundt Earns Innovator Award

September 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // Richmond, Va. – Conserva Irrigation announced today that it earned a rank on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

Conserva founder Russ Jundt also recently received the 2025 Innovator Award from the Irrigation Association, an honor that recognizes industry leaders making substantial, tangible contributions to advancing irrigation efficiency and sustainable water use.

“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is a proud moment for Conserva Irrigation,” said Jundt, who also serves as President of National Accounts for Residential Home Service Brands for Conserva parent company Empower Brands. “From the beginning, Conserva has been about more than building a business; it’s been about standing up for an industry often misunderstood and proving that water conservation and profitability can thrive together. These recent recognitions underscore our mission to inspire others to join us in the crusade to protect the Earth’s vital fresh water supply while transforming how landscapes use and conserve water.”

