GNC Supercharges Beyond Raw Line-up with New Formula and Flavors

Introducing LIT V2, a pre-workout with an updated formulation.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Today, GNC announces the launch of LIT V2, a reformulation of its Beyond Raw LIT pre-workout. The updated product is intended to provide long-lasting energy and support for workouts.

LIT V2 includes an updated formula intended to support strength, muscle pumps, workout performance, and sustained energy. It is available in flavors including Gummy Worm, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Strawberry Lemonade, as well as new flavors like Passion Orange Guava and Gummy Shark.

The formula includes 250 mg COGNIZIN®, 50 mg SENACTIV®, and 50 mg ASTRAGIN®. Creatine Monohydrate has been increased from 1.5 g to 3 g, L-Citrulline from 3 g to 5 g, and electrolytes have been increased. It contains 250 mg of caffeine (including 50 mg of ZumXR Extended Release Caffeine) and 3.2 g of beta-alanine. The product has been reformulated without artificial colors.

Tyler McGlasson, MIK, CISSN, Director, Product Innovation and Design at GNC, said the Beyond Raw LIT V2 formula includes updated ingredients and new flavors.

A Vegas-inspired design will be available for a limited time at the 2025 Mr. Olympia competition in Las Vegas in October.

The product will be available at GNC.com, GNC stores, and TikTok Shop for $44.99 MSRP.

About GNC

GNC is a U.S.-based health and wellness company. Many GNC branded products are manufactured in the United States using globally sourced ingredients. The company provides products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and wholesale and retail partnerships.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.