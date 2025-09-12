Jack in the Box Is Serving $5 Smashed Jacks All Week Long
Burger Week features seven days of $5 Smashed Jacks, with two additional days featuring burger offers.
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack in the Box is offering the Smashed Jack for $5 from September 12–18, available in-store and on the Jack App.
The Smashed Jack was introduced in 2024 and is now a core menu item. During Burger Week, it is available for $5.
Burger Week Deals
- 9/12 – 9/18: $5 Smashed Jack available in-store and on the Jack App
- 9/15 (National Double Cheeseburger Day): Buy one Jr. Cheeseburger, get one free on the Jack App
- 9/18 (National Cheeseburger Day): Free Jr. Cheeseburger with $1 purchase on the Jack App
Offers are available in-store and through the Jack App and Jack Pack Rewards.
About the Smashed Jack
The Smashed Jack uses a smash-style cooking method that sears the patty to create a crispy exterior and a juicy center.
