Philly Icons Unite: Rita's & Abbott Elementary Debut "Faculty Favorite" Mango Ice this Fall

Celebrate a new season of ABC’s Abbott Elementary with a limited-time flavor and Extra Credit Wednesdays through October 15

September 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA – School is back in session and ABC’s Abbott Elementary is heading back to class! To celebrate, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, has teamed up with ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary to celebrate the series’ new season with the debut of Faculty Favorite Mango Ice — a special Abbott-themed flavor available for a limited time.

Rita’s Faculty Favorite Mango Ice is the ultimate school spirit treat, available now across participating shops in signature Rita’s creations — like a Mango Gelati made with Vanilla Frozen Custard or a Mango Ice Blender for an icy, refreshing sip. The flavor marks a special collaboration between the two Philly-born brands, bringing fans a taste of celebration all season long and the perfect pair for Wednesday night Abbott Elementary watch parties.

As an added bonus, guests can enjoy Extra Credit Wednesdays through October 15 via the Rita’s Ice app. Every Wednesday (9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, and 10/15), app users will receive a Buy One, Get One Free Treat reward* automatically issued in the Rita’s Ice app each week to use at participating shops nationwide — the perfect midweek pick-me-up before tuning into Abbott Elementary, returning Wednesday, October 1 at 8:30/7:30c on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu. This offer is valid nationwide at participating Rita’s shops.

“Rita’s is proud to support ABC’s Abbott Elementary, a series that shares our Philadelphia roots and strong community connection,” said Linda Chadwick, President and CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “We’re excited to bring fans a sweet way to celebrate the return of their favorite show — through our Abbott-themed Mango Ice and Extra Credit Wednesdays.”

Fans can watch the new season of Abbott Elementary when it returns Wednesday, Oct 1 on ABC and stream on Hulu.

How Extra Credit Wednesdays works:

Download the Rita’s Ice app and sign up for an account.

Every Wednesday during the promotion, a Buy 1, Get 1 Free Treat reward will be automatically issued in your Rita’s Ice app under “Rewards.”

Rewards are valid only on the date issued and limited to one per user.

*Buy one treat, get one free reward issued to Rita’s app users on 9/17/25, 9/24/25, 10/1/25, 10/8/25 and 10/15/25. Valid for one day only. Must have a Rita’s Ice app account and active reward through the app to redeem offer.

Earlier this summer, Rita’s joined Abbott Elementary in celebrating the series at “A Very Abbott Block Party,” where the brand brought authentic Philly flavor to thousands of event attendees in San Diego, scooping out top flavors of Italian Ice. It was at this event that the Faculty Favorite Mango flavor made its debut — a special Abbott-themed treat that quickly became a fan favorite. Now, Rita’s is extending that excitement nationwide by bringing Faculty Favorite Mango to participating shops across the country this fall. Guests at the Block Party also cooled down with playful, show-inspired flavors like Ava-Licious Apple, Picky Eater Pineapple, Uncensored Lemonade, Recess Raspberry, Tenure Tart Cherry, Extra Credit Cotton Candy, and Sicilian Passion Fruit.

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders™, Milkshakes and more. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About Abbott Elementary:

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. “Abbott Elementary” stars Emmy® Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now, Rita’s is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

